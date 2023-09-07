This Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street, the Wellsboro Community Concert Association season will open with acoustic blues artist Rory Block presenting the first concert.
A formidable slide guitarist and talented singer/songwriter, Block has released 36 albums, earned seven Blues Music Awards and performed on numerous world tours. “She is widely regarded as the top female interpreter and authority on traditional country blues worldwide,” according to The Blues Foundation.
The Wellsboro Community Concert Association is presenting six concerts for WCCA subscribers and nonsubscribers during its 2023-2024 season plus two concerts by Tusk, the world’s number one Fleetwood Mac tribute band this coming Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 13 and 14.
All concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.
The two Tusk concerts and the Rory Block concert are almost entirely sold out. A few tickets may be available to purchase online.
As a reminder, WCCA asks all people with tickets or a season pass to be seated by 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 9, 13 and 14. At that time any empty seats will become available to those on the waitlist.
Those who register for the waitlist need to be in the Deane Center lobby by 7 p.m. the night of the concert they want to attend and sign-in at the ticket booth. To register for the waitlist go online to https://wellsboro-community-concert-association.ticketleap.com/ and click on the concert you want to attend.
Empty seats will be filled in order. The first person present who signed up to be on the waitlist will be sold a ticket for the first empty seat that becomes available. You will be called by name. Payment cannot be accepted until a seat is available. There are no guarantees.