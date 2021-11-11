The 2021 Municipal Election is finished. Roseville borough had a fair turn out of voters with multiple write-in votes. It was a long day for a small borough but refreshing to see familiar smiling faces.
Best wishes and congratulations go to Nick Seeley and Kathryn Derleth on their marriage on Oct. 16. Nick is the grandson of Barbara Seeley of Roseville.
Approximately 70 people, including several from the Roseville area, enjoyed the Jacobs Brothers gospel concert on Nov. 3 at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church.
Saturday, Nov. 13 is Roseville Borough/Rutland Township recycling day at the township building. Be mindful of the guidelines.
World Kindness Day is Nov. 13. Simple acts of kindness have power and we can all work together to create a kinder world. Every kind act, even the smallest one, creates a ripple effect you can’t begin to imagine. Lets encourage good deeds in our communities, be kind to each other, to yourself and to the world. In preparation Roseville/Mainesburg United Methodist Parish observed Cardigan Sunday on Nov. 7.
Bring your dish to share and table service to the Roseville United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. and enjoy the Thanksgiving dinner. Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes will be provided.
Alexis Pratt and Ramil Montero were married on Nov. 6. Alexis is the daughter of Zac and Christy Pratt of Roseville. Congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds.
Prayers are requested for Marty Baker and the friends and family of Ray Kreitzer and Joyce Barnes.