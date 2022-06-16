It was wonderful to finally open the United Methodist Church dining room on June 11 for a public social event and see ice cream lover’s smiling faces. A thank you to our customers for the support and to all of our great helpers. Save the date: the Strawberry Festival is July 23.
There are several June birthdays to celebrate: Marilyn McClure and Belva Jayne on 21st; Rick Ring the 22nd; Donna Baker the 23rd; Linda Kasper the 24th and Bill Cook on the 27th. Happy anniversary blessings to Frank and Nancy Tice on June 20 and Bill and Jane Cook on June 22.
A Patriotic Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 2, at 4 p.m. in the Roseville United Methodist Church downstairs social area. A fellowship “dish to pass” picnic will follow. The “world famous Rinky Dinks” will be included in the program along with a patriotic chorus. Practices are: June 20, June 22, June 28 and June 30. Band is 7-7:30 p.m., chorus from 7:30-8:15 p.m. Please attend all or part.
Roseville Community Yard Sales and chicken barbecue/bake sale will be held on June 25. Yard sales are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If interested in setting up a sale on the playground, leave a message at 570-549-2840. Chicken will be available at the community center starting 11 a.m. until gone. No pre-orders accepted. The cost is $8 for a half, $10 for dinner of chicken, salt potatoes, beans and roll). Any “goodies” would be appreciated for the bake sale. The barbecue and bake sale proceeds will go to the Roseville Community Improvement Fund.
Prayers are needed for Linda Baker, Bev Wilcox and Anna Harvey. Sympathy is expressed to the family of Ronald Destefani.
Tom and Linda Dunkleberger attended a promotion from 5th to 6th grade of their granddaughters, Ruth and Nahomie.