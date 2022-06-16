Wellsboro, PA (16901)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.