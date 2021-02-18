Congratulations to Brenna Chilson, daughter of Stephen and Debbie Chilson of the Roseville community. Brenna was named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania for the fall 2020 semester.
The Roseville community is sad to report another fire incident. Thoughts and prayers are requested for Howdie, Linda and Brett Harwick as they face clean up resulting from a barn fire on Feb. 7. Despite the efforts of local fire departments, the barn and its contents were destroyed.
The Harwick family is grateful to the people who responded in snowy conditions, wind and very cold temperatures. They are thankful their home was saved and no lives were lost. It is a blessing to know the dedicated and faithful are there when a need arises.
Serafina Nova DiDuro was born to Giovanni and Danielle DiDuro of Geneva, N.Y. on Sunday, Jan. 31 weighing in at 6 pounds 12 ounces and 18 1/2 inches long. The proud grandmother is Brenda Rumsey of Roseville.
The Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish has decided to resume in-person worship and, for the health of the community, will strictly adhere to the Bishop’s guidelines to protect the health and safety of all involved. They began with Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Roseville and return to their normal Sunday morning worship services on Feb. 21.
Mainesburg will gather at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall and Roseville in the downstairs area at 7:45 and 11 a.m. each Sunday. Any change in schedule will be announced in this column. Mainesburg services will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page for anyone who is uncomfortable with in-person gathering.
With the cold temperatures, snow and COVID restrictions, don’t forget to check on your neighbors. A phone call or note will brighten spirits.