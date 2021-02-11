February began with Punxsutawney Phil declaring six more weeks of winter. Another winter wonderland of over a foot of beautiful snow unfolded over several days along with bitter cold temperatures. Wonder what is next: sunshine? Yes, please.
Mainesburg/Roseville United Methodist Parish welcomed interim pastor, the Rev. Gere Reist, as their worship leader on Feb. 1. Pastor Jane Montague had been serving parishioners during this challenging time, with weekly messages and daily encouragements on the Facebook page. Best wishes to Jane; everyone has been blessed with her commitment. The parish is hoping to resume in-person gathering soon, meanwhile weekly messages will continue on Facebook with Pastor Gere.
Saturday, Feb. 13 is Roseville Borough/Rutland Township recycling day at the township building. Please follow the posted rules.
Prayers are requested for Luanne Kriner battling some health issues and Beverly Wilcox. Continue to pray for our nation and for one another.
Happy anniversary wishes go to Howdie and Linda Harwick celebrating 59 years of marriage on Feb. 10 and special anniversary wishes go to Bryan and Laurie Kasper as they celebrate on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day is also special for Will Tamms, he will celebrate his 64th birthday.
A quote to practice everyday: Kindness is free, sprinkle it everywhere.