Thank you to all who attended and helped with the Roseville picnic and games for friends and families. Two nights, July 14 and 28, provided plenty of food and lots of fun especially when a couple of seniors played the games.
Borough residents have been blessed by the flood clean-up assistance from neighbors and several churches, including Bakerburg Community, Roseville Independent Baptist and Volunteers in Mission with the United Methodist conference.
They are a wonderful group of very caring individuals and so appreciated by residents and the borough. As of Aug. 1, the Community Center will be open for food, water and cleaning supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; outside of these hours call Harry Morgan 570-549-2786.
Tom Clark of Alaska, son on Phil and Annie Clark, celebrated his 50th birthday in grand style. Seventeen — yes 17 — family members traveled to his home in Alaska for a surprise party. This included five members of brother, Tim’s family from England. Needless to say, it was a memorable time for all.
Prayer are requested for Roger Rosscoe, Colton Tice, Laurie Kasper and Ross Neu.
The recycling bins will be available on Aug. 14 and 15 at the township building for Roseville Borough/Rutland Township residents. Please obey the posted signs.
Roseville’s Strawberry Festival will be here. Get your taste buds ready on Saturday, Aug. 21, 4:30 to 7 p.m. for hot dogs, salads, beans, strawberry shortcake and homemade ice cream.