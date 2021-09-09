Labor Day Weekend is a time to celebrate our workers. Hopefully yours was safe and pleasant, perhaps enjoying the last hurrah of summer with family.
The recycling bins will be available on Sept. 11 for Roseville Borough and Rutland Township residents at the township building.
Frank and Helen Vanderlinder celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on Sept. 5.
Some of our local students are college bound: Alexandra Jenkins, Millersville College; Alison Koval, Lycoming College; Breana Chilson, York College. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and our local school students.
Prayers are needed for all areas affected by Hurricane Ida. Prayers also for Carol Dzuiba, Bev Wilcox, Pat and Jack Nares, our military and the unfortunate situation in Afghanistan.
Roseville United Methodist Church needs you to volunteer to help pack meals at their “Rise Against Hunger” event on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. See you there.
Roseville United Methodist Church Kids’ eXpress return. The free afterschool program for elementary-aged children will start on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and continue every Wednesday that school is in session. For more info call Kathy at 570-549-4791.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Dr. Robert Swinsick. I was blessed to have been his secretary for the Department of Secondary Education during part of my employment with Mansfield University.
Rain or shine, a free Fall Fling Community Picnic will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Roseville Community Center. Bring a dish to pass and a lawn chair. Meat, drinks and table service will be provided.