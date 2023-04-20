Last week brought a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures to our area including a few days of 80-plus degrees. The daffodils, tulips and crocus are blooming and beautiful wreaths have appeared on the doors of the Roseville United Methodist Church.
Snowbirds Bill and Jane Cook have returned home from their winter adventures in Florida.
Daisy Hicks enjoyed a two-week visit in Florida with her son, Bud, and family. Her proud grandparent moment was when grandson, Jared Layton, received the William Kramer Award which is given to a student who shows potential promise for future dentistry service to humanity. Jared is a third year student at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Jared is the son of Karen and T.J. Layton from Alaska.
Several birthdays to celebrate during the rest of the month of April are April 24 Sandy Hamilton, April 25 Leroy Kasper, April 28 Bob Dinger and April 30 Marshall Hamilton and Maryann Tamms who will turn 94 years young. Best wishes to all for a day of celebration.
Expressions of sympathy to the family and friends of Glen Slaymaker, Allen White and Art Kline.
The roast beef dinner scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church has been postponed. The future date will be determined.
The Roseville United Methodist Church was host for the Women in Faith Spiritual Enrichment Day held on Saturday, April 16. Alene York, Roseville UWF president, welcomed 36 women from 10 churches and introduced Williamsport District UWF President Helen Nace, who gave updates on the mission. A wonderful program of piano music by Irene Busia, solo by Jeanne Sauer and a very inspirational message presented by Roseville native, Pastor Grace Marie Ransom, was enjoyed by all in attendance. A luncheon followed.