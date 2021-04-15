I hope everyone had a blessed Easter. A nice attendance was reported for both Easter worship services at the Roseville United Methodist Church as well as the sunrise service in the cemetery.
On Easter morning, the bunny made his trip again through the borough on a white truck greeting the 32 participating children with a wave and giving them directions to locate the eggs, placed by the bunny crew, at their home. What a joy to see excited and smiling faces.
On Easter, Howdie, Linda and Brett Harwick were hosts for a fun family outdoor egg hunt and a birthday celebration for Brett. A few friends and family enjoyed Easter dinner at the home of Alene York. Donna Baker and a friend enjoyed the holiday with her family in Harrisburg.
Abby and Logan Nichols enjoyed a week with their grandparents, Don and Mary Sirgey. The highlight of their visit was making Easter cookies and playground fun.
Spring has sprung around our area: flowers popping up, trees budding and beautiful wreaths on doors at the Roseville United Methodist Church. It’s a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can truly be.
Happy belated birthday wishes go to Norma Stiner on April 9 and birthday blessings go to Sandy Hamilton on April 24 and Leroy Kasper on April 25.
Sincere sympathy goes to the family of Dixie Sheridan. Dixie and her family were borough residents for many years and she was a member of the Roseville United Methodist Church. Sympathy also expressed to the family of Shelva Smith.
Continued prayers are requested for Luanne Kriner, Sherry Shedd Brooks, Helen Vanderlinder, Jane Montague and Fran Butler.
Make sure you have your calendar marked for April 24 for the drive-thru pork and sauerkraut supper at Methodist Church from 3-6 p.m.
Our thought for the week is one small positive thought every morning can change your whole day.