Congratulations to Alison Davey, a member of Mansfield’s Rhythm Academy of Dance. Alison recently received several awards in the Beyond the Stars competition in Lancaster.
On April 28, Barbara Crippen, Alene York and Linda Baker attended and enjoyed the Chi Rho chorus concert at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church. The chorus is composed of pastors and area church workers who travel around the area and perform at various churches.
A reminder to take advantage of the free Rutland Township/Roseville Borough residents only Spring Clean-up on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dumpsters will be provided behind the township building and the recycling bins will be in front of the building. Please be mindful of the guidelines.
Prayers are requested for Marcia Loughner, Kip Thomas and Pam Moyer. Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Doug Burd.
Last weekend, Donna Baker enjoyed a visit from her son, Scott, Wendy, Zach and Josh Baker. The family also spent time with Kaitlyn Baker and Jarrod Cooper. All were treated to a wonderful Mother’s Day meal at West’s Restaurant in Mansfield.
On Sunday, May 8 the Roseville United Methodist Church honored mother’s and those who fill the role of mothers with a flower. It is wonderful to see new and familiar faces in attendance.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 25. Roseville will have community yard sales and their delicious chicken barbecue with bake sale. Details will be announced soon.