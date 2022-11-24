Mark your calendar to come celebrate the joys of the Christmas season at the fourth annual Roseville Borough Tree Lighting and Barbecue on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Community Center. Social time starts at 6 p.m., which will include a hot dog roast, cookies, make your own s’mores and hot beverages — cookies appreciated. Bring your camera, a surprise visit from Santa is planned. Dedication of the new pavilion, tree lighting and caroling will follow at 7 p.m.
Mainesburg United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring homemade crafts, books and a bake sale. Free crafts for kids to make and take home. Lunch available. Stop by and find that special Christmas gift.
Take time this holiday season to be thankful for your life’s memories and make an effort to become a pleasant memory for others in your life, as well as the strangers you pass daily. As Thanksgiving arrives this year, may we all find many reasons to pause and give thanks. Happy Thanksgiving.