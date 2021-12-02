Happy belated birthday to David Clark who turned 89 years young on Nov. 17. Family gathered to celebrate the occasion.
Annie and Phil Clark welcome another great-grandchild. Grant Frederick was born on Nov. 20 to Taylor and Matt Sampson.
Roseville provided a meal for the family of James Hammond after his memorial service on Nov. 18.
Recently, Tom and Chevronne Clark from Alaska enjoyed time visiting Tom’s parents, Phil and Annie, and other family members.
Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes were dedicated during the service at the Roseville United Methodist Church on Nov. 21 and delivered to a drop off location in Horseheads, N.Y.
A memorial service was held for George Fethers on Nov. 20; following the service a luncheon was served at Roseville United Methodist Church. George, a 30-year member of the church, passed away on Nov. 14; he was a wonderful helper at their dinners and will be missed.
Prayers are requested for John Stewart. Sincere sympathy is expressed to the family of Kody Chavez, Jeanette Brion, “Clip” Bixby, Tyrone “Ty” Siebel, Douglas Cole and Bruce Baker.
Roseville proud moment: Recently, Amanda Kennedy shared her experience of running her family farm and business, “Backroad Creamery,” on Home Page Extras, “Down on the Farm.” Support this local business; you will be pleased with her products.
Don’t forget to help Roseville light the tree at the community center on Friday, Dec. 3 starting at 6 p.m. Cookies would be appreciated.
Get your Christmas shopping started by attending the Mainesburg United Methodist Church Christmas Craft Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s free admission, crafts, quilts, baked goods and more; lunch is available.