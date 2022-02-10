I heard Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow so he has winter all figured out — six more weeks, ugh!! I guess his forecast came true. Friday morning, Feb. 4, we awoke to a beautiful landscape of snow after a prior evening of sleet and freezing rain. A thank you to all road crews for keeping roads cleared and safe for travelers.
Greg and Debby Calkins recently enjoyed an exciting and fun-filled vacation visiting family and friends on the road to Florida and while in the sunshine state.
Charles and Felicia D’Andrea are the proud parents of a son, Elliott. This bundle of joy will be loved by three sisters and will make a very lively family. Congratulations.
Consider being a part of the Roseville United Methodist Church Women’s or Men’s Fellowship group. The men meet weekly on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and the women on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. They gather in the upstairs annex.
Monday, Feb. 14 is St. Valentine’s Day. There are many symbols of this special day; each are meant to signify love. Bryan and Laurie Kasper will celebrate their anniversary on this day and Will Tamms will turn 65 years young. Do something special for someone you may know; your heart will be blessed.