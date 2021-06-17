Congratulations to Brenna Chilson, daughter of Steve and Debbie Chilson. Brenna, a senior human services major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Donna Baker attended the graduation of her grandson, Zachary, from Redland High School on June 3. She also enjoyed a celebration party for Zach and granddaughter, Kaitlyn, who graduated from Penn State in May.
Best wishes for a wonderful birthday to Alan Crippen on June 16; Shirley Bailey June 20; Marilyn McClure and Belva Jayne June 21; Rick Ring June 22; Donna Baker June 23 and Linda Kasper June 24. Happy anniversary wishes to Bill and Jane Cook on June 22.
We’re happy to have Ross and Louise Neu return home after spending several months at their winter home in Arizona.
Congratulations to Ashley and Jacob Heater on the birth of their baby boy, Derrick.
Cloudy skies but no rain brought a successful day for Roseville’s yard sales and barbecue on June 12. Chicken sold out and we had a lot of good comments on sales. Thank you for attending.
Adjusted hours at Roseville Market are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The deli and sub station will close at 7 p.m. to clean equipment. They are closed on Sunday. Sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your support.
The Rev. Win Green was the speaker at Mainesburg and Roseville United Methodist Churches on June 13. Win’s first pastoral appointment/experiences began in 1983 with the church parish. Light refreshments were served following the 11 a.m. service in Roseville.
Roseville United Methodist Church is excited to begin a new outreach program for babies born in Rutland Township and Roseville Borough. Each baby born will be showered for one year. If you know of a pregnant woman living in the township/borough or would like to participate in this ministry, please contact Kathleen Kasper at 570-549-2548.