A hot and sunny day brought a wonderful crowd to the Methodist church for the Strawberry Festival on Saturday, July 23. No one cared if they got wet when a much-needed rainstorm arrived during the successful event. Prayers were answered for rain, a huge thank you for smiling customers and dedicated workers.
An expression of sympathy goes to the family and friends of Bill Brace. Bill, a member of the Roseville United Methodist Church, passed away on July 21. His help as a parking attendant during church dinners and the making of homemade ice cream for summer events will be greatly missed.
August birthdays include Mary Harvey on 1st, Dana Husted the 4th and Annie Clark on the 11th. Dana and Brenda Husted will celebrate their wedding anniversary on Aug. 2.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Jeanne Wilber and Karen Garthoff Wilson.
Prayers are requested for Helen Vandelinder healing from a kidney transplant and continued prayers for Steve Noble recovering from a lung transplant.
Tom Baker of Georgia spent a few days with his mother, Linda Baker. Tom and Linda Dunkleberger enjoyed a visit from their son, Jason and boys.
On Sunday, July 24 many family members and the congregation at the Roseville United Methodist Church witnessed the lovely baptism of Esther Ann McMullen, daughter of Brandon and Katie McMullen. Four-year-old sister, Maeve, led the congregation song, “Lord, I Lift Your Name on High.”