With rainy conditions prevailing, the “Almost World Famous” Wellsboro Town Band moved from the Wellsboro Green to the high school and gave a wonderful performance on June 30. Linda Baker, Alene York and Donna Baker attended.
The Mainesburg-Roseville United Methodist Church Parish welcomed its new worship leader, Pastor Kitty Keller, on July 1. Pastor Kitty’s first worship services were on July 4 with a wonderful message on “Fighting for Freedom” and many people recognized for their services. Praise God for the freedoms we celebrate in this nation. Pastor Kitty lives in the local area and previously served the Tri-County and Trinity Charge.
The July 4th holiday weekend was busy at the home of Donna Baker. Donna’s son, Scott and family members moved granddaughter, Kaitlyn, into her apartment. While here they enjoyed a picnic with Don and Helen Benedict, checked out the Roseville Store and viewed the fireworks in Mansfield on the 4th.
Sympathy is expressed for the family of Ann Seymour Lant. Prayers are needed for Bev Wilcox, Gail Stoddard, Bob Dalton, Ken Hicks, Harry Morgan, George Fethers and the families of the victims of the Miami building collapse.
The Roseville picnic and games for friends and families will be Wednesday, July 14 and 28, at 4 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Plan to come and enjoy hot dogs on the grill and outdoor games, rain or shine.
Volunteers are needed for the Mansfield Food Pantry the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, 2-6 p.m.