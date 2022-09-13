I hope everyone had a safe and pleasant Labor Day weekend and now, fall must be around the corner with cool mornings, mums and fall decorations are appearing. Look for the beauty around you. God is good.

A little late but still sincere anniversary wishes to Frank and Helen Vandelinder who celebrated 52 years together on Sept. 5. Additional wishes to Pastor Kitty and Roger Rosscoe on Sept. 15 and Tom and Linda Dunkleberger celebrating 51 years on Sept. 24.

Belated birthday wishes to Don Sirgey on Sept. 8 and Harland Press will celebrate his special day on Sept. 14.

Continued healing prayers for Wayne Willever. Wayne suffered a fall from a horse recently that resulted in broken ribs and collarbone injuries.

On Sept. 10, Barbara Crippen, Jeanie Pazzaglia and Alene York attended the interment graveside service of Lois (Patterson) and her son, Gregory Oliver, at Beech Flats Cemetery. The Patterson family were former residents of Roseville.

Sincere sympathy is expressed to the family of Craig Lee.

The Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes to fill will soon be available at Roseville and Mainesburg United Methodist Church. Hopefully, everyone took advantage of the back-to-school supply specials in stores.

The Roseville Men’s Group meets every Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the United Methodist Church. They will be starting a study on the Letter to the Colossians. Also, a reminder that the Women’s Fellowship meets the second Thursday at the church at 10:30 a.m., the groups welcome new members.

Interested in lunch at Roseville Market? Stop in on Tuesdays at noon and join a group of ladies for fellowship and reminiscing; there’s lots of interesting information.