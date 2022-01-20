As I write the news, a beautiful blanket of white “fluffy stuff” is covering our earth. Hopefully everyone stayed safe and enjoyed the beauty through a window of their warm home.
As we approach the end of January, happy birthday wishes go to Sue Jennings, Carrie Robbins and Ryan Dinger on Jan. 26 and Jerry Stout on Jan. 28.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Rose Root and Sherry Courtney.
Visiting last weekend at the home of Jim and Pat Ziegler was their nephew Cody and Allie Ziegler. Hopefully their return travel to Pittsburgh was safe.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the Kenneth Hicks family. Ken, a longtime resident of the borough, passed away on Jan. 15; he will be missed.
Due to illness, Kitty Keller, pastor for the Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish, was unable to hold in-person church services on Jan 16. Again, thanks to amazing technology, her message was recorded and shown in church. Get well wishes are extended to her and her family.
Even through inclement weather was approaching the area, a small group attended the fellowship soup supper on Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Roseville United Methodist Church. They enjoyed a wonderful meal, great conversation and hope a similar event will be planned in the near future.
Very cold temperatures are to continue so let us look for something positive in each day, even if some days we have to look a little harder.