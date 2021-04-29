A huge thank you goes to all the helpers who volunteered their time for the pork and sauerkraut supper on Saturday, April 24 at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Their willing hands, from prep work through clean up, made for a successful event. The women’s fellowship group is thankful for everyone’s support of their mission projects. Because of COVID, they have been serving customers with a drive-thru format for their last two meals, however, they remain hopeful to serve in-person meals in the future.
Best wishes for a great birthday in May to Ken Eighmey on the 3rd; Barney Rusk turning 91 on the 4th; Barb Lulevitch on the 6th and Pete McClure on the 8th.
Roseville Borough and Rutland Township Spring Clean-up will be held on Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. behind the township building in Roseville. This is a great way to get your property ready for summer and it is the same weekend as their recycling program so plan to take care of everything on one day. No household garbage, chemicals, wet paint cans, hazardous or burnable materials, electronics or tires will be accepted. They will accept small appliances. This service is free of charge to their residents only.
Healing thoughts and prayers are requested for Roger Rosscoe and Howdie Harwick. I hope you all continue to pray for one another.
Special note: Laughter is contagious. Lets start an epidemic. We have endured a pandemic, so why not?