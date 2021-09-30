Welcome to fall on Sept. 22 and cooler temperatures. Roseville Market is blooming with mums and pumpkins for sale. Many homes and the churches have displayed fall decorations.
It’s great to see a few children at the Wednesday Kids’ eXpress after school program at Roseville United Methodist Church. Looking forward to seeing more. Contact person is Kathy at 570-549-4791.
Dana and Brenda Husted experienced a proud moment when granddaughter, Skyler Elyse Philpot, appeared on the Hallmark presentation of “Finding Love in Mountain View” on Sept 19. Welcome home to Brenda. She recently spent time in Tennessee with their daughter, Bobbi Jo and family.
Saturday, Sept. 25 was a beautiful day for the Roseville Fall Fling Picnic at the community center. Burgers and dogs on the barbecue grill with delicious food dishes from approximately 50 attendees were enjoyed.
October birthday wishes go to Jennie York on the 1st; Barb McConnell on 2nd; Jane Cook on 3rd and Linda Wilber on 4th.
Check out a local attraction for fall: a five-acre corn maze with a Noah’s Ark theme (featuring pairs of animals to find) will open to the public starting on Oct. 1 at Sugar Branch Farms on Sopertown Road. Owners Robert and Amanda Miller will host this special event every weekend in October except Halloween. Enjoy their Community Day on Oct. 2 with vendors, fire departments and a petting zoo.
Correction: Roseville United Methodist Church’s Sunday 7:45 a.m. New Horizon Contemporary worship service will remain at the same time until further notice.
Scott, Wendy and Josh Baker visited Donna and Kaitlyn Baker last weekend. All enjoyed the breakfast buffet at Mansfield Fire Hall.
Upcoming October events at Roseville United Methodist Church are a ham supper Oct. 23 and Halloween Trunk r Treat Oct. 24. Details will be announced soon.