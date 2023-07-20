The weather has definitely been the topic of discussion wherever you go; many states are declaring record-breaking days of unbearable temperatures. Hopefully relief will come soon.
Such has been the case around Roseville. When you combine beautiful weather with abundant food, smiling faces, children laughing and a huge fire truck bounce house what do you have? A fabulous community picnic in the park on July 11. Approximately 70 adults and children attended; it was a truly wonderful time with our neighbors.
Birthday wishes are extended to Ann Broadfield on July 22 and Deb Mays on July 30.
On Sunday, July 16 family members and the congregation at Roseville United Methodist Church witnessed the baptism of Eden Renee Robbins, daughter of Brad and Carrie Robbins. Sister Allie made certain she was sprinkled sufficiently with the blessed water. A reception followed.
Prayers are requested for Marty Baker and Deb Mays.
The Roseville United Methodist Church choir will participate in the Mansfield Lions Club Hymn Sing which will be held on July 30 at Smythe Park from 2 to 5 p.m. Additional choirs from the area and southern gospel singer Michael Booth will also be featured.
Save Saturday, July 22 to attend the Roseville United Methodist Church Strawberry Festival. A meal of hot dogs, salads, beans and dessert of shortcake and homemade ice cream (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry) will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Just come and enjoy. For questions, contact Deb at 570-537-6618.
If speaking kindly to plants helps them grow, imagine what speaking kindly to a person can do. Try it.