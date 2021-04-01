Congratulations to Alison Koval of Roseville. Alison, daughter of Kim and Sue Koval, was one of the 18 students in the Mansfield area chosen as a candidate for Youth Leader of Tomorrow. Alison is a senior at North Penn-Mansfield and very active in sports and music; she plans to attend college for environmental engineering.
Don and Helen Benedict are very proud of their granddaughter, Lauren Rickert. Lauren, a liberal arts major at Penn State Main campus, received the Paterno Fellow Scholarship from their honors program for having a high GPA. She also was nominated for the Golumbic Scholarship from the College of Arts and Architecture.
More of our snowbirds are home. Welcome back Joe and Donna Widger as well as George and Dorothy Fethers. Our thoughts are with George as he continues cancer treatments.
Expressions of sympathy go to the family of James B. Aldrich. Continued prayers are needed for Pastor Jane Montague recovering from COVID and comforting prayers of peace for Dixie Sheridan and her family. Please take care of yourself and each other.
The Good Friday Service is April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church.
This is a reminder of the Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish Easter services: Sunrise service at the Roseville Cemetery at 6:30 a.m., Mainesburg church service at 9 a.m. and Roseville service at 7:45 and 11 a.m. All are welcome. All services will follow guidelines for masks and distancing.
May the miracle and promise of Easter fill your heart with peace, joy and hope today and always. Wishing everyone a happy Easter, a pleasant spring and all that makes life beautiful.