Congratulations to Tristyn Shuman, who lives in the Roseville area. Tristyn, son of Tom and Becky Shuman and grandson of Dick and Pat Brewer, is a 10th grader at North Penn-Mansfield High School and has been inducted into the National Honor Society.
Belated happy birthday wishes go to Mary Sirgey. Mary turned 70 years young on April 18 and was very surprised when daughter Jenn and family from Niagara Falls and son Joe and family from Pottstown arrived to help celebrate her day. The day was full of love and laughter.
Additional birthday wishes go to Betty Thompson turning 88 on April 29, Mary Ann Tamms celebrating 92 years on April 30 and Marshall Hamilton also on the 30th.
More “snow birds” return; welcome home Bill and Jane Cook. Prayer are requested for their son, Bill Jr., who is in the hospital.
Donna Baker enjoyed a visit last weekend from three of her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Zach and Josh Baker.
Kathryn Sheneman from Roseville is a member of the cast for Hamilton Gibson’s production of “The Last Romance.” Performances will be in May; tickets are by reservation only. For more information call 570-724-2079.
Please continue to keep Jane Montague in your thoughts and prayers. Prayer are requested for Roger Rosscoe.
Check the Roseville Borough or Roseville Market Facebook page for progressive pictures of a new country store hoping to open soon in our little village. Further updates will also be in this news column.
Don Benedict and Donna Baker enjoyed lunch in Williamsport on April 17 with Don’s granddaughter, Lauren, and her friend, Ben. Lauren, a student at Penn State, received word she was the first woman in her department to receive the Reuben Gladys Golumbic Scholarship.
Stop at Roseville United Methodist Church drive thru from 3-6 p.m. on April 24 for pork and sauerkraut. Help support their mission projects.
Another thought for your week: be someone’s sunshine this week.