On Dec. 17, Roseville awoke to a picture perfect view of God’s landscape covered with between two and three feet of snow for all to enjoy. It was definitely beautiful; I hope everyone was safe.
Please forgive me, I forgot a very important birthday and anniversary in December. Congratulations to Roseville residents Lois and Ivan Mathewson who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 5. Also, to make it an extra special day, Lois turned 91 years young.
Special birthday wishes to Mary Ann Cole celebrating on Dec. 29.
We were saddened to hear about the devastating fire at North Country Woodworking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Pete and Liz McLelland as they begin the task of re-building their family business.
As COVID continues to run rampant throughout Tioga County, please pray for the many in the Roseville area who are infected. Please remember to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and social distance.
A caregiver is a angel sent from heaven. Virginia Baker has earned that title three times over helping her family battle all the symptoms brought on by this awful virus. Thank you for being here and caring.
Roseville’s “Drumner Boy”(Kyle) will be coming through our village on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. to spread some Christmas cheer.
Alison Koval of Roseville has been awarded another honor during her high school volleyball season. Alison has been selected to the Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association AA All-State Team. Congratulations Ali.
Merry Christmas to all and may the spirit of Christmas touch our hearts and bring peace and love to our world.