Congratulations to Stephen Davis and Rachael Woolever on their marriage on Oct. 3 in Hornell, N.Y. Stephen is the grandson of Phil and Annie Clark and son of Rick and Janelle Davis.
Happy birthday wishes to Jan Jenkins on Oct. 19; Bob McConnell on Oct. 20 and Verle Sterling on Oct. 21. Happy anniversary wishes to Steve and Karen Strange on Oct. 15 and Rich and Sue Jennings on Oct. 22.
Tom and Linda Dunkleberger were recently honored by their family for their 50th wedding anniversary. Twenty-one members made their home very lively and entertaining. Lots of activities, a chicken barbecue and fun time around the camp fire was enjoyed by everyone.
Prayers are requested for Diane Stage. Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Ben Garrison and Robin Carlson.
Pumpkin pickin’ from Nana and Pappa’s patch and a picnic were enjoyed by family at the home of Howdie and Linda Harwick on Oc.t 9. Their new barn was christened for a fall family day of memories.
With COVID-9 numbers still high, the Roseville United Methodist Church ham supper will be drive-thru only at the church on Oct. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. The menu will include: ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, cabbage salad, applesauce, chow chow, roll and dessert — a delicious meal for $10. Your support will be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the women’s mission projects.
Update: Effective Sunday, Oct. 17, the Roseville United Methodist Church contemporary 7:45 a.m. service will have a new worship time of 4 p.m. each Sunday.
Please consider bringing your trunk at 5 p.m. plus a few treats for our neighborhood kiddos to the Trunk “r” Treat on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Roseville Borough Halloween Trick or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.