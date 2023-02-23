The Roseville United Methodist Church pork and sauerkraut supper can be summed up in one word — magnificent.

The weather, food, great helpers and the wonderful fellowship with people were perfect. Our hope is that everyone left with taste buds satisfied.

A huge thank you goes to all who had a part in the event. Monies from this successful event will be used for the women’s fellowship mission projects, both local and global.

Roseville-area North Penn-Mansfield High School junior, Conner Shuman, participated in the Western Welding Academy’s Blue Collar Tour promoting welding at the high school.

Birthdays for March will include Tom Dunkleberger, Kathleen Kasper and Katie McMullen on March 4 and Nancy Alexander will celebrate on March 5.

The Roseville community congratulates local resident Kipper Burleigh. Kipper has been coach of the basketball program at North Penn-Mansfield High School for 21 years. He was honored recently with a Mayoral Proclamation declaring Feb. 9 as Coach Kipper Burleigh Day.

Retirement is on the horizon; good luck Kipper and enjoy.

Thoughts and prayers are requested for the Lehman/Brooks family on their loss from a devasting fire, Sandy Woodburn, Mary Ann Tamms and the family and friends of Christine Woodward.

Don’t forget the Mainesburg United Methodist Church spaghetti dinner and bake sale on Saturday, Feb. 25 serving from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu sounds yummy; hope to see you there.