Because of icy conditions around the Roseville United Methodist Church and in the abundance of caution, the Ash Wednesday Service scheduled for Feb. 17 was canceled. Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer, as we look forward to the joy of the message of Easter let us recognize our failures, learn from them, try to do better and rekindle our spirits to become more loving and kind.
A six-week Lenten study, “No Wonder they Crucified Him,” will be held on Monday evenings, starting on Feb. 22, in the downstairs area of the Roseville United Methodist Church. Need more information? Contact Jennie at 570-537-3481. Masks are required.
Tasa Vlajic welcomes a new granddaughter, Liv Everly Kasper, born on Feb. 1 weighting in at 7 pounds 7 ounces and 21 inches long. Proud parents Marty and Erica; big sister Emma; and grandparents David and Dukie Donner, Larry and Diane Kasper are excited for this little bundle of joy.
Church services finally resumed on Sunday, Feb. 21 for the Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish. It’s great to see smiling faces, met our new pastor, the Rev. Gere Reist and hear beautiful piano music by Linda Baker. All guidelines are observed. We pray the positivity test rate for COVID-19 remains below 10% in the county so we can continue in-person worship each Sunday at Mainesburg 9 a.m. and Roseville 7:45 and 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Happy birthday wishes for a day of many blessings to Nancy Alexander on March 5; Nancy Tice on March 7 and Mary Ellen Barr on March 10.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Scott Reese. Prayers are requested for Pastor Jane Montague recovering from pneumonia, Robert Stoddard recovering from a stroke, Rick McKay and Bill Strain healing from a vehicle accident and Bill Brace.