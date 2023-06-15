Despite a hard rain shower at serving time, the Roseville United Methodist Church had a wonderful crowd at their ice cream social on June 10. Chrissy Seibert and her family spent time with her mom, Donna Baker. Kelly Benedict Rickert and family enjoyed time with her father Don and Helen Benedict. The terrific helpers and great customers were truly appreciated.
The church is taking orders for blueberries to benefit the Northern Tier Mission Hub in Elkland. For questions or to place an order contact Alene at 570-549-4381. The deadline to order is June 28.
Donna Baker traveled to Harrisburg on June 6 to attend her grandson Eli’s fifth grade graduation. He is excited to move to middle school in September.
Happy birthday wishes go to Eden Robbins on June 15. Gordon Wood is turning 96 on June 18. Roger Rosscoe and Tom Wilber will celebrate their birthdays on June 19. Belva Jayne and Marilyn McClure celebrate their birthdays on June 21. Rick Ring’s birthday is June 22. Donna Baker and Don Benedict will both celebrate their birthdays on June 23. Anniversary wishes go to Bob and Barbara McConnell on June 16, as well as Bill and Jane Cook on June 22.
The bibs are back! The Roseville Rinky Dinks will be marching in the Mansfield 4th of July parade. They will also participate in the Patriotic Celebration at the United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. followed by a dish to pass picnic.
Practices for the performances will be held at the church on June 19, 21, 27 and 29. The band will practice from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by the chorus from 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Also, the Roseville borough yard sales, chicken barbeque and bake sale will be held on Saturday, June 24. Yard sales will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and chicken will be available at the community center from 11 a.m. until it sells out (sorry, no pre-orders). Cost: $8/half, $10/dinner (1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, beans and roll).