The elected officials of Roseville Borough proclaimed Sunday, May 2 as Bells Across Pennsylvania Day and joined with others to promote a second annual statewide expression of gratitude to “hometown heroes,” those who have braved the COVID elements, by ringing the bells at the United Methodist and Independent Baptist churches at 7 p.m. for three minutes. Roseville is determined their businesses and civic life will thrive again.
Alison Davey, granddaughter of Sam and Anita Sampson of Roseville, was selected to represent North Penn-Mansfield Jr. Sr. High School as Miss Flaming Foliage. She also participated recently in her first dance competition and with her team earned platinum in two events, trio and duo. Congratulations Alison.
Belated anniversary wishes to Greg and Debbie Calkins, they celebrated their 48th on May 5.
A reminder to take advantage of the free Roseville Borough/Rutland Township spring clean up on Saturday., May 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dumpsters will be provided behind the township building and the recycling bins will be in front of the building. Questions? Call 570-549-4503.
Donna Baker is super proud of her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Baker. Kaitlyn passed her board of certification for athletic trainer exam and will graduate from Penn State University on May 9. She will begin a new adventure as the athletic trainer for Towanda Area High School. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Scott and Wendy Baker of Etters.
Please continue to pray for one another and never stop doing little things for others. Sometimes those little things occupy the biggest part of their hearts.