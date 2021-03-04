Happy birthday wishes to Leslie Welch on March 13 and Harry Morgan on March 15. May they have a wonderful day full of God’s love and blessings.
Expressions of sympathy to the family and friends of Cherry Wilson. Also, Roseville was saddened to learn of the passing of Raymond Kerr of Wellsboro. The United Methodist Church was proud to have him as a guest and to honor him for his military service during their Patriotic Service in 2019. Our thoughts are with his family.
Prayers are requested this week for Dixie Sheridan, John Barr, Carol Dzuiba recovering from a recent fall, Ivan Mathewson healing from eye surgery and Luanne Kriner with kidney issues.
Many in our area are pleased they were able to secure an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine through Sayre and Wellsboro clinics, but we still need to continue the basic precautions of masks and social distancing to stay safe.
Spring is just around the corner — warmer temperatures, melting snow, robins and turkeys sighted, lots of deer looking for food, rain and, of course, mud — could it be soon? Don’t hold your breath. Just enjoy and be thankful for whatever the day has for you; you won’t be sorry.