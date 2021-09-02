The Tioga County Fair had a good week of animal shows and lots of entertainment. We are super proud of the Roseville winners in many departments and categories.
Katie and Brandon McMullen welcomed a daughter, Esther Ann, born on Aug. 19 weighing 8 pounds 7 ounces and 20 inches long. She joins big sister, Maeve, at home.
A flood clean-up workbee was held at the Roseville playground on Aug. 25. Thank you to those who helped.
Recently Rylee Loughner, six-year-old daughter of Mary Melady and Kyle Loughner, participated in the Pee Wee class at the Hickories Circuit dog shows in Whitney Point, N.Y. showing her English pointer, Nimo. She is very proud of the ribbons she won and all the fun she had.
Phil and Annie Clark welcome great-granddaughter, Elsie Faye. She was born on Aug. 21 to Tristan and Evelyn Davis. Grandparents are Rick and Janelle Davis.
Sympathy is expressed to the family of Elden York. Keep the prayers flowing for Annie Clark, George and Dorothy Fethers, Sandy Hamilton, Laurie Kasper, Ken Hicks and Mary Ellen Barr.
Many school districts have returned to learning; students are very excited. Prayers are needed for a smooth transition and positive school year ahead.
Phil and Annie Clark will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 8; congratulations to this special couple. Happy birthday wishes go to Jack Novak, 85 on Sept. 7; Buzz Harvey on Sept. 11 and Harland Press on Sept. 14.
Plans are in place for Roseville United Methodist Church to host the Rise Against Hunger event (on hold because of COVID) on Sunday, Sept. 12 in the gym area at 2 p.m. Plan to come and help pack meals. Money donations are accepted.
Spread the word about the free Fall Fling Community Picnic on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. in the Roseville Community Center. More details to come next week.