Kathryn Sheneman and Alene York enjoyed the fantastic choir concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Jan. 15. It featured five high school choirs, an MU alumni choir and the MU concert choir. The event was organized by MU professor Dr. Peggy Dettwiler. Kathryn also participated in the MLK event in Wellsboro on Jan. 16 as a reader. Also performing was Kendra Moises, granddaughter of Les and Pam Achey.
The Borough of Mansfield was host for the Tioga County Association of Boroughs meeting held on Jan. 19 at Thin Line Tavern. Roseville Borough Mayor Jeff Kennedy and Secretary/Treasurer Lacey Kennedy attended.
A variety of delicious food was shared and enjoyed by Roseville borough officials and their guests at a holiday get-together in the community center on Jan. 20. A thank you to all officials for their dedication, leadership and support throughout the past year; you are appreciated. The borough continues to work on improvements.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Ron Pazzaglia.
On Sunday, Feb. 12 the Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish will have a combined worship service at 10 a.m. in the Mainesburg United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kathleen Kind, director of connectional ministries, will be the speaker. A fellowship meal will follow the service. There will be no 9 a.m. worship service in Roseville.