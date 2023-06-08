On Memorial Day, American flags decorated veteran’s graves in the Roseville Community Cemetery in recognition of those who died in service to our country.
Congratulations to Grace Tice. Grace placed 17th, moving up two seed spots in the javelin throw in the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships finals held in Rochester, N.Y.
Welcome home to Ross and Louise Neu. They enjoyed the winter season in Tucson, Ariz.
A 50th wedding anniversary open house was held on May 28 at the Roseville United Methodist Church for Jim and Pat Dunkleberger. It was wonderful to see many family members, both local and long distance.
The Nick Bradford family celebrated their two-year anniversary on May 28 of the opening of Roseville Market. We are blessed by their presence. Stop in and be amazed at what you find.
Brett Harwick and Jeremy Owens from Roseville competed in the Tioga County Special Olympics at Mansfield University on May 27; Jeremy secured a first and second place, Brett took two first places and one third place. Roseville proud!
Sara Kennedy, a senior at NP-Mansfield, received one of the 2023 Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament $1,000 scholarships. She plans to attend Penn State University. Conner Shuman graduated from the 2022-2023 Tioga County Youth Leadership Program. Sara and Conner are from Roseville.
Prayers are needed for Andrea Lee and Ivan Trantham.
The recycling bins will be available at the Rutland township building on June 10 for Roseville borough and Rutland Township residents only.
Enjoy Saturday, June 10 at the Mainesburg Park for “Messy Church” from 4-6 p.m. and then proceed to the Roseville United Methodist Church to stifle your craving for homemade ice cream, serving 4:30-7 p.m. Funds raised benefit the Women’s Mission Projects.