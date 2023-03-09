Goodbye February; hello March. May it be filled with happiness, opportunity, love and hope.
Annie and Phil Clark continue to add to their long list of great-grandchildren. Connor Emery Davis was born on March 3. His parents are Stephen and Rachel Davis of Alaska.
A celebration of Life and Resurrection was held on Saturday, March 4 at the Roseville United Methodist Church for Sandy Crippen Woodburn. Worship leaders were Pastor Kitty Keller and the Rev. Alan Crippen II. Beautiful flowers were presented in her memory to the church. A luncheon was served to family and friends following the service.
Happy birthday wishes to Bryan Kasper on March 10.
Sympathy extended to the family of Dr. Robert Bair and Kline “Buzz” McMullen.
Recycling bins will be available Saturday, March 11 at the Rutland Township building.
Congratulations to Grace Andrews. Grace, daughter of Duane and Ellen Andrews of Gillett, who had the lead role of Belle in the production of “Beauty and the Beast” recently presented by the Troy High School Drama Club; it was an awesome performance.
Come and enjoy the casual atmosphere at “Messy Church” on Saturday, March 11 from 4-6 p.m. at Mainesburg United Methodist Church.
The time we have been waiting for will arrive Sunday, March 12. Remember to “spring” your clock ahead one hour and enjoy that extra hour of evening sunlight. Have a great week!