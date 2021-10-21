Roseville is super proud of Alison Davey. Alison was named the 2021 Pa. State Flaming Foliage Queen on Oct. 9. Alison is the granddaughter of Sam and Anita Sampson of Roseville. Congratulations Ali.
What a change in temperature; fall has finally arrived. In addition to door wreaths at Roseville United Methodist Church, beautiful harvest decorations are in the sanctuary to highlight the symbols and colors of fall. Once again, the secret pumpkin distributor visited Pumpkin Hill Road in Roseville and left the decoration at homes as a reminder of how the road got its name.
Alan and Barbara Crippen recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a picnic in the “club house” on their property. They enjoyed fellowship time with family and friends, plenty of food and beautiful flowers.
Expression of sympathy goes to the family of Arleen Button, Marjorie Brion, Doris McKay Arzberger and Ken and Daisy Hicks on the passing of his brother, Alan Kakretz.
On Oct. 13, nine children from the Kids’ eXpress afterschool program at Roseville United Methodist Church and their leaders enjoyed Miller’s Corn Maze on Sopertown Road. It was lots of fun; this weekend will be your last chance to check it out.
Recently, Ken and Daisy Hicks enjoyed a visit from Dr. Fay (a retired college/university administrator) and wife, Carol, from Sterling, Va.
The borough welcomes Clara Renee Pratt born on Oct. 14 weighing in at 7 pounds 4.6 ounces and 20 inches long. Congratulations to proud parents, Joe and Renee and big sister, Josie.
Happy birthday wishes on the 29th to Linda Baker and Donna Widger. May they have the best birthday ever.
For your weekend enjoyment, here are activities at the Roseville United Methodist Church:
- Oct. 23 — Drive thru ham supper, 2-5 p.m.
- Oct. 24 — Trunk or treat 5 p.m.