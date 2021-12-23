The children from the Kids’ eXpress after school program at Roseville United Methodist Church gave a wonderful Christmas presentation on Dec. 15. A meal was provided for all who attended.

Congratulations to Alison Davey and Logan Dobson. Alison and Logan were recently chosen Mr. and Ms. Mansfield for North Penn-Mansfield Jr.-Sr. High School. Alison is the granddaughter of Sam and Anita Sampson of Roseville and Logan is the grandson of Karen and Steve Strange of Mainesburg.

Sympathy is extended to the friends and family of Don Jennings, Allen Burt and Stuart Mays. Prayers are requested for Joe Widger.

Alene York traveled to Holidaysburg on Dec. 18 to attend her granddaughter, Lena, Christmas dance performance.

Grace Community Church, will hold an outdoor live Nativity program on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Miller Farm on Sopertown Road. Dress warm and bring a blanket; hot chocolate and donuts will be provided.

Thanks to modern technology, the Roseville United Methodist Church 11 a.m. service was blessed with special music from England. Tim Clark, son of Phil and Annie Clark, performed an awesome solo, “Mary Did You Know?”

Gorgeous poinsettias adorned the Methodist Church alter for their Christmas Candlelight service on Dec. 19. The evening of beautiful music provided by the choir along with solos helped to brighten our spirits for the holiday.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, the Methodist Church’s 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. worship service will have a Christmas carol sing.

Wishing everyone the true blessings of the season: hope, peace of mind, joy of heart and love all around you.