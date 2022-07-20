It is hard to believe July 12 was the one-year anniversary of Roseville’s historic flood; this year we are praying for rain to nourish the crops and yards-what a difference. Roseville continues to seek revenues to make improvements from the flood issues.

The Country Crafters of the Mainesburg United Methodist Church are selling Buttons for Ukraine to raise money for the UMCOR relief effort in Ukraine. Purchase of a button will give you an opportunity to receive one of three gifts -a quilt, table runner or door hanging — each sewn with blue and yellow fabric. The name of the recipient of each gift will be drawn randomly on Oct. 14, Ukrainian Defenders Day. Buttons are a $5 donation and may be purchased at Roseville/Mainesburg church and area businesses which are to be announced soon.

Coleen and Chris Sparkman of Massachusetts spent a week with Colleen’s mother, Linda Baker. Continued prayers requested for Linda.

Albert and Carolyn Asbury had an interesting week entertaining their six grandchildren, Daniel, Cora Leigh, Carver, Raleigh, Liberty and Dale.

A bridal shower was held for Kaitlyn Baker on July 16 at the Roseville Community Center. Sixteen attended and enjoyed a fantastic afternoon of games, fellowship and a charcuterie board of delicious refreshments. Kaitlyn received many gifts and will wed Jarrod Cooper on Sept. 3 in New Cumberland. Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of Donna Baker.

Donna Baker enjoyed time with her daughter, Chrissy and daughter-in-law, Wendy, while they were here for the bridal shower.

Prayers requested for Bill Chamberlain, Marty Baker and Amelia Tice. Expression of sympathy extended to the family of Trever McCoon.

Happy birthday greetings to Ann Broadfield on July 22 and Debbie Mays on July 30.

Elijah Ransom, son of Marie York Ransom, visited his grandmother, Alene York, for a few days.

Spread the word: Roseville United Methodist annual Strawberry Festival will be held on Saturday July 23 serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Invite your friends to come and enjoy delicious food with strawberry shortcake and homemade ice cream. Questions: contact Deb Tavares at 570-537-6618.