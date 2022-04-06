Thank you to all who helped make Roseville’s pork and sauerkraut supper a success. All proceeds will be used to support the women’s fellowship mission projects.

Happy birthday wishes go to Jeanne Sauer on April 6, Norma Stiner on April 14 and Dick Brewer and Mary Sirgey celebrating on April 18.

A thank you to Alene York who made and distributed beautiful blue and yellow flags to help show support of Ukraine.

Roseville’s Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Methodist Church, will be on Saturday, April 9 at the Community Park. Come early to register, it will begin promptly at 1 p.m.

All are invited to the Kids’ eXpress Easter program at the Roseville United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 13 at 5 p.m. Join in a “Hunt for Easter” followed by a provided meal.

Expression of sympathy goes to the family of Michele Powlison and Cheryl Cummings Sherman.

The Roseville United Methodist Women’s Fellowship invites all to hear the Rev. Bill Pipp speak about his experiences with Rwandan missions on Thursday, April 14 at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Lunch will be provided.

Borough residents: The Easter Bunny will bring Easter cheer to Roseville again. To participate you must register by noon on April 13. Send a message by Facebook or call 570-549-2840 and include name, address, number of children under 12 and their ages. On Easter, starting around 9:30 a.m., watch for the bunny, on a white truck with lights, who will toss out at least one egg with a message inside.

Continued prayers are needed for Chris Seeley and healing prayers for Hope Brown and Howdie Harwick. Prayers of comfort and peace are requested for Alan Crippen and his family.