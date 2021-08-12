Congratulations to Sue and Rich Jennings on the birth of a new grandson. Walker Jennings Henry was born on Aug. 6 weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces to Heather and Justin Henry.
Donna Baker was very happy to have her daughter, Chrissy, and family Dennis, Eli and Sam Seibert, visit for a few days. All enjoyed the Tioga County Fair, visits to the Roseville Market and a picnic with Kaitlyn Baker and Don and Helen Benedict on Sunday.
Kaitlyn Baker had a visit from her mother, Wendy and brother, Josh Baker. They enjoyed fair time with other family members listed above. Josh remained here for a week to enjoy extra time with his sister before returning to school.
Visiting at the home of Pat and Jim Zeigler were granddaughters Amy and Abby.
Prayers are requested for Alan Crippen. Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Betty L. Smith.
Even though it’s a month later than usual, hopefully the Strawberry Festival will be a normal one on Saturday, Aug. 21 starting at 4:30 to 7 p.m. It’s the usual menu of hot dogs (Texas also), macaroni and potato salads, baked beans, shortcake and homemade ice cream (vanilla, chocolate and strawberry) will be served. Stop by and enjoy a wonderful meal and fellowship with friends and neighbors.