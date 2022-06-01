Tom and Linda Dunkleberger had the pleasure of traveling to hear their grandsons, Daniel and Ezekiel play in a band concert. Their son, Jason, and his sons came here for turkey season and enjoyed the warm weather.
Congratulations to Alison Davey, granddaughter of Sam and Anita Sampson of Roseville. On May 7, Alison received Diamond and first place overall high score in her tap division at the last regional dance competition of the season for Mansfield’s Rhythm Academy of Dance.
Sadly, I report the death of another Roseville community resident: Susan Gleason passed away on May 20. Sue was a warm, caring and giving person who worked for Martha Lloyd Community Services. Sincere sympathy is extended to her family.
May 25 was the last gathering, until next fall, of the Kids’ eXpress afterschool program at Roseville United Methodist Church. They celebrated with ice cream, watermelon and game time at the park.
Happy birthday wishes to Phil Clark on June 12 and Gordon Wood on June 18. Happy anniversary wishes to Bob and Barbara McConnell on June 16.
Prayers are needed for Luanne Morgan recovering from knee replacement surgery. Sympathy is extended to Harry Morgan on the death of his cousin.
Roseville’s Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday, June 11 serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. They are back serving as usual hot dogs, salads, baked beans, homemade ice cream and pies. There will be outside and indoor seating.