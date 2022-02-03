Bitter cold temperatures remain with us but thankfully we were spared from the storm that developed up the coast and deposited huge amounts of snow in the New England states. Colleen Sparkman, daughter of Linda Baker, reported two feet in the Boston, Mass. area. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil will not see his shadow on Feb. 2 and we will receive an early reprieve from the cold; don’t hold your breath.
Tom and Linda Dunkleberger recently had a proud grandparent moment. Ruth, daughter of Jason and Melissa Dunkleberger, was selected for county orchestra and performed in the 2022 Dauphin County String Orchestra Festival on Jan. 29.
We extend sympathy to the family and friends of Jane Hultz and Ralph Candelori.
Happy anniversary to Howdie and Linda Harwick celebrating 60 years of marriage on Feb. 10. May they celebrate this special occasion in style.
Roseville Borough and Rutland Township recycling will be Saturday, Feb. 12 at the township building on Roseville Avenue.
Reminder: One day at a time is all we should be dealing with. We can’t go back to yesterday, we can’t control tomorrow, so live in the present and make it beautiful.