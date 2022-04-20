A memorial service for Alan Crippen was held on April 9 at Roseville United Methodist Church; a luncheon was provided.

The Kids’ eXpress children made resurrection rolls on April 13 and enjoyed an outside egg hunt to find Easter symbols, a meal followed for family and friends.

It was so sad to hear of the devastating fire at the Jim Tice residence. The family lost their maple syrup building; thankfully other buildings were saved. Prayers are needed.

Our snowbirds are returning. Welcome home Joe and Donna Widger, Don and Mary Sirgey, and Bill and Jane Cook.

It was a busy week at the Philip Clark residence with all three of their boys visiting: Tim and Rachael from England, Martin and Beth from Michigan and Tom from Alaska. Family gatherings happened at the home of Janelle and Rick Davis, Jennie York and Alene York.

Chrissy and Dennis Seibert with children, Eli and Sam, were guests of Donna Baker Easter weekend. On Saturday afternoon, 11 gathered for an Easter meal.

Easter morning brought a light covering of snow, however, it was wonderful to celebrate new life with a nice attendance at the 9 a.m. worship service as well as the sunrise service in the Roseville Community Cemetery. Let that new life shine through us into the lives of others. A reminder: church services will continue each week at 9 a.m. in Roseville and 10:30 a.m. in Mainesburg.

Happy birthday wishes go to Leroy Kasper and Marshall Hamilton on April 25 and to Bob Dinger on the 28. A happy 25th wedding anniversary wish to Rick and Elizabeth McKay.

The Chi Rho Singers, a choir of clergy from the Susquehanna Conference, will perform at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Prayers are needed for Ann Broadfield, Jean Bowen, Karen Strange and Chris Gilbert.