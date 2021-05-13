Roseville Borough and Rutland Township Clean Up Day on Saturday, May 8, was a success. Thanks to borough volunteers, Dale McKay and Joe Wilson, and to township volunteer Don Benedict who supervised the day.
Donna Baker had an overnight visit from her son, Scott and granddaughter, Kaitlyn. Kaitlyn has secured an apartment in the area and will begin her job as the athletic trainer for the Towanda Area School District in July.
Mother’s Day was celebrated at the Roseville United Methodist Church. All mothers received a flower and during the 11 a.m. service everyone enjoyed a harmonica performance by Tom Jenney. We hope all mothers had a blessed day.
Jim and Pat Ziegler enjoyed a visit from their daughter, Marie.
Congratulations to Kathryn Sheneman who starred in the recent Hamilton-Gibson production of “The Last Romance” in Wellsboro. There are continuing performances of this heart-warming story this Friday, Saturday and Sunday that you can take advantage of and enjoy Roseville’s talented actress!
Happy 94th birthday greetings to Linda Lawton on May 23. May her day be extra special and filled with many blessings.
Prayers are requested for Ken Hicks, Roy Cross, Bill Cook and the family of Brenton Bailey Jr. Continue to pray for one another.
Thank you to the following volunteers who have taken on the task of roadside clean up through the borough: Joe and Renee Pratt, the Morrow family and Joe Wilson.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 12. Roseville will have Community Yard Sales throughout the borough and their delicious chicken barbecue will be available. Additional details will be announced soon.
Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about.