Roseville welcomes the new year of 2021 with great hope of better things to come. Even though the Christmas season was not what we had envisioned, I trust everyone was safe. I enjoyed Zoom time with my children and their families unwrapping gifts on Christmas Day.
Prayers of sympathy are extended to Diane Stage. Diane’s sister, Judy Smith, passed on Dec. 24 due to COVID-19. Judy’s husband, Bruce, had also been in the hospital due to COVID but has returned home and is slowly recovering.
Birthday wishes are extended to Jack Nares celebrating 81 years young on Jan. 14.
In-person church services remain suspended indefinitely for the Roseville-Mainesburg United Methodist Parish. Pastor Jane Montague will continue to bring a weekly Sunday worship service online at a link through their Facebook page (Mainesburg UMC and Roseville UMC). Pastor Jane’s last Sunday will be Jan. 31, at that time they will transition to another pastor.
Please check on your friends, family and neighbors through notes, social media and telephone calls. It means more than you know. Stay strong in your faith and encourage one another. Let us be positive in this new year.