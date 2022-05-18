Congratulations and best wishes go to Art Powlison and Norma Kohler who were united in marriage on May 4.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Chris Gilbert and Jean Barber.
On May 14, a graveside service was held for Don Jennings at the Glenwood Cemetery in Troy. Don passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, at the age of 90; he was an area farmer, accomplished horseman and a 75-year member of the Big Elm Fire Department. Following the service, a luncheon was provided for the family at Roseville United Methodist Church.
Prayers are requested for Jeanne Wilber, Ivan Trantham, Jack Nares, Peggy Robbins, Ashley Stage and baby.
Happy birthday wishes go to Linda Lawton turning 95 years young on May 23; Ivan Mathewson will be 93 on May 26 and Kip Thomas turns 90 on May 28.
More “snowbirds” return; Dana and Brenda Husted enjoyed the winter season at their home in Summerville, Tenn. Dana returned home a little earlier to prepare for the coming of spring.
Save the date: June 11 is the Roseville United Methodist Church will hold their ice cream social. More details are coming soon.
Always count your blessings, love and appreciate the people in your life.