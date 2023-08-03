August has arrived, and it is Fair time. The 57th annual Tioga Co Fair will be held Aug. 7-12. Check out the activities and enjoy the fun at the Whitneyville fairgrounds.
It’s sad to report the passing of Roseville borough resident Marjorie (Strock) Hill on July 24; we extend sympathy to her family. Following her funeral service on July 29, a luncheon was provided at the community center.
Steve and Glorianne Dziuba have a new grandchild. Rose Lilliet was born on July 22 weighting 5 pounds 10 ounces. Proud parents are Danielle and Hagen Kiernan.
Several choirs from the area, including Roseville United Methodist Church, along with gospel singer Michael Booth presented an afternoon of wonderful music at the Lions Club Hymn Fest at Smythe Park in Mansfield on July 30. Beautiful weather and great attendance made the event extra special.
Roseville borough will be offering a free first aid and CPR training class to any borough resident 16 years or older on Saturday, Aug. 5 starting at 8 a.m. in the community center. Spaces are limited so register by Aug. 3 by emailing roseville1@empireaccess.net, calling 570-549-2840 (leave a message) or send a Facebook message.
A special lady and friend from Roseville will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Aug. 11. Let’s shower Annie Clark with cards. Cards can be addressed to 3795 Route 549, Mansfield PA 16933. Enjoy your day, Annie.
Happy anniversary wishes to Pete and Marilyn McClure celebrating 57 years on Aug. 13.
Mainesburg United Methodist Church will sponsor another “Messy Church” event on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mainesburg Park. All are invited to join them for church — but not church as you know it — and celebrate Jesus in the storm.