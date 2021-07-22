The first of two summer nights of picnic and games outreach for family and friends was held on Wednesday, July 14 at 4 p.m. at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Hot dogs on the grill plus many other goodies and games for the kids were enjoyed. The second night will be Wednesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. Come meet your neighbors and have some fun.
Sympathy is expressed to the family and friends of Wilford “Willie” Heater.
As reported last week, some flooding issues occurred in our borough from the rain on July 9. Tragedy again visited Roseville this past week.
Another rain storm on July 12 left much of the borough under water. Homes on Benson Avenue were flooded and residents from the trailer park were evacuated to emergency shelter at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Basements on Roseville Avenue were filled with water and the Mill Creek bridge over flowed the road. Roads were closed with electric and gas shut off.
The borough thanks the residents, the several fire and emergency personnel, and the many friends who have encouraged them and donated food and supplies for their residents. Every donation has been a blessing.
The Community Center at 114 Roseville Avenue will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. Please call the center at 570-549-2840 with any questions. The borough understands this is a difficult time for the entire community and surrounding areas. The municipal emergency coordinator and borough representatives continue to stay in close contact with county and state personnel to help secure services to assist.