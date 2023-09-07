Hopefully the Labor Day weekend was safe and pleasant for everyone. The weather was beautiful but with schools back in session, football season on the horizon and temperatures just barely starting to dip, it’s safe to say Autumn is almost upon us.
Some of our local students have started college — Sara Kennedy-Penn State; Brody Burleigh-Syracuse University; and Tristyn Shuman and Eli Clark-Mansfield University. Our prayers are with them and our local school students.
Darby Kasper, a fourth year LECOM medical student, recently passed the COMPLEX Level 2 medical exam, an eight-hour exam which measures the understanding of biomedical sciences relevant to solving clinical problems and promoting osteopathic medical care. It is the second of three medical licensing exams required to become a doctor. Darby is currently in the process of applying to residency programs to determine where she will continue her medical education for the next three years in emergency medicine.
Happy birthday wishes to Don Sirgey on Sept. 8; Buzz Harvey turning 84 on Sept. 11 and Harland Press on Sept. 14. Anniversary wishes to Pastor Kitty and Roger Rosscoe on Sept. 15.
The recycling bins will be available in front of the Rutland Township building on Sept. 9 for Roseville Borough and Rutland Township residents.
Jane Hess Bonser spent a few days in the Mansfield/Roseville area. She had a wonderful time visiting with Alene York and touring the “back roads”.
A new resident has arrived on Pumpkin Hill Road. Lannah Joan Ida, daughter of Ashley and Victor Curtis, was born on August 28 weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz and measuring 20 inches long.
Upcoming events — Saturday, Sept. 9, 4-6 p.m., Mainesburg “Messy Church”; Saturday, Sept. 23, 1 p.m., Roseville Fall Fling Community Picnic. Details soon.