Happy birthday wishes to Pat Dunkleberger celebrating on May 17.
Your thoughts and prayers are needed for Dick Brewer.
Sincere sympathy expressed to the family of Ellene Siegfried. Ellene, a former Roseville community resident, served the Tioga County Fair as a past treasurer; she died on May 3. Sympathy is also expressed to the family of Debbie Bowen.
Donna Baker enjoyed a weekend visit in Harrisburg with daughter, Chrissy and family. A lot of fun time camping with grandsons Eli and Sam; roasting marshmallows and winning at bingo — priceless.
Reminders: Roseville Borough/Rutland Township residents — do your recycling and trash clean up all on one day — Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the township building.
Take a rest and then keep Mom out of the kitchen by treating her to a chicken barbecue on Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. until gone at Big Elm Fire House in Daggett.
The Municipal Primary Election will be on Tuesday, May 16. Polling centers for our area are Roseville Borough at the Community Center, Rutland Township at the Roseville United Methodist Church. Please go and vote.
Don’t forget to spread kindness and show your smile where ever you go.