I hope all mother’s enjoyed their day last Sunday. The Roseville United Methodist Church honored mother’s and those who fill the role of mothers with a flower.
Annie and Phil Clark celebrate the arrival of a great-grandchild, Easton Robert. Proud parents are Matt and Taylor Davis Sampson.
The Husteds are home from their winter home in Tennessee. Dana returned early to do lawn maintenance; Brenda arrived last week.
Happy birthday to Al Asbury on May 22 and Linda Lawton turning 96 on May 23.
We extend our sympathies to the family of Sharon Kelleher and Greg Comfort. Prayers are requested for Brandon Jayne and Luanne Kriner.
Brenda Rumsey competed in her first official 5K with her daughter, Danielle DiDuro in Geneva, N.Y. on Saturday, May 13. The Middle Finger 5K Thrive To Survive Race raises money for cancer. Both Brenda and Danielle placed eighth in their respective age categories with approximately 1,000 people competing. Brenda has been training for this since she retired in January. She can be seen “running the roads of Roseville.”
Congratulations to Camryn Harwick, grandson of Howdie and Linda Harwick. Camryn was recently named Northern Tier Sports Male Athlete of the Week. Howdie and Linda also announce the arrival of a great-granddaughter, Haizley Ann, born on May 12 weighting in at 8 pounds 6 ounces.
The Big Elm Fire Department had a very successful chicken barbecue on Sunday, May 14. They prepared 500 halves and sold out.
Funny story — A local resident was planting a garden for a family member in Elmira, N.Y. When finished, she turned her back to clean up and what should appear? A gigantic rabbit. Needless to say, the seeds disappeared.
Upcoming June events include June 10, which is the Roseville United Methodist Church ice cream social, and June 24, the Roseville community yard sales/chicken barbecue and bake sale. Details are coming soon.